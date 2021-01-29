Donut Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.73 Million (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 1,512% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $15.56 million worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Donut has traded up 2,038.1% against the US dollar. One Donut token can now be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00048529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00123786 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00259111 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00065417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00064069 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,051.90 or 0.86521249 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Buying and Selling Donut

Donut can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.