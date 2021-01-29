Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 3,123 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

