Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 256,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE OTIS opened at $63.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

