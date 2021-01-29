Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,691. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

TWTR stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $56.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

