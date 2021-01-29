Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 118.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $50.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

