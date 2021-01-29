Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 8.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 43,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.57.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $311,094.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.26.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.