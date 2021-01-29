Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 742 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $265.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.44 and its 200 day moving average is $267.21. The stock has a market cap of $754.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.