Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 18.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 30.5% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 282,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 65,884 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Unitil by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 119,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $612.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Unitil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

