Downing Two VCT Plc ‘G’ (DP2G.L) (LON:DP2G) Stock Price Down 40.9%

Downing Two VCT Plc ‘G’ (DP2G.L) (LON:DP2G) fell 40.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17). 190,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 539% from the average session volume of 29,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29).

The company has a market cap of £3.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.18.

