DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DKNG. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $173,269,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,977,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DraftKings by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after buying an additional 298,308 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,603,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,327,000 after buying an additional 242,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,449,000 after buying an additional 368,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.