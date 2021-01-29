Dragon Coins 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,926.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $1,926.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00065831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.69 or 0.00814324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.58 or 0.04008561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

