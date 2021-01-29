Drax Group plc (DRX.L)’s (DRX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 399 ($5.21) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Drax Group plc (DRX.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 363.43 ($4.75).

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) stock opened at GBX 371 ($4.85) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 371.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 311.31. Drax Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 402.60 ($5.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88.

About Drax Group plc (DRX.L)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

