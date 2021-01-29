Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Up 9.3%

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.26. 16,053,949 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 6,940,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 121.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,970 shares of company stock valued at $893,537. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,473,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,070 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter worth $28,024,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 128.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,703,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after buying an additional 959,012 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,117,000 after buying an additional 936,342 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

