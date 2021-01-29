Drum Income Plus REIT Declares Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:DRIP)

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Drum Income Plus REIT stock remained flat at $GBX 32.50 ($0.42) during trading hours on Friday. 4,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,143. The company has a market cap of £12.42 million and a P/E ratio of 14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Drum Income Plus REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 77.50 ($1.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.42.

Get Drum Income Plus REIT alerts:

About Drum Income Plus REIT

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.