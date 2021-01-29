Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Down 7.2%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.65 and last traded at $49.07. Approximately 736,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 499,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $28,634,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.