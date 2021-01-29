Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DUFRY. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dufry in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Main First Bank raised Dufry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.48 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. Dufry has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.11.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

