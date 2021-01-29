Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) (LON:DNE) Shares Gap Up to $315.00

Shares of Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) (LON:DNE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $315.00, but opened at $328.00. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) shares last traded at $310.36, with a volume of 12,310 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £64.07 million and a PE ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 328.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 305.31.

In related news, insider Brian Finlayson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £83,250 ($108,766.66).

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) Company Profile (LON:DNE)

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

