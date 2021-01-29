Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 249.0% from the December 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 677.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from $35.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

OTCMKTS DYNDF traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. 1,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.