DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Trading Up 6.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s share price was up 6.2% on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. The stock traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 433,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 175,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DZSI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of DZS by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DZS by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DZS by 43.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DZS by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $324.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.87 million. Research analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

