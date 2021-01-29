Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gabelli

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $42.55 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

