Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.12. Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.

Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) Company Profile (CVE:EGA)

Eagle Graphite Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Black Crystal project located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia. As of May 31, 2020, it owned 6 mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 1,412 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

