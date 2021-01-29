Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Up 955.9% in January

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 955.9% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ETST stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Earth Science Tech has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

