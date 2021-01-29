Earth Search Sciences (OTCMKTS:ESSE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Earth Search Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Earth Search Sciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 404,915 shares changing hands.

About Earth Search Sciences (OTCMKTS:ESSE)

Earth Search Sciences, Inc, through its subsidiary, General Synfuels International, Inc, focuses on the development of technology for the extraction of oil and gas from oil shale. The company is headquartered in Lakeside, Montana.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Earth Search Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Search Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.