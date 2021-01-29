East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Declares $0.33 Dividend

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.

East West Bancorp has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $61.86 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

