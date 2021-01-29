East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.18. 22,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.