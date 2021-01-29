East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ EWBC traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.43. 23,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

