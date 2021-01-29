Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post $145.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $571.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $567.69 million to $574.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $566.31 million, with estimates ranging from $558.11 million to $574.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000.

EBC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,497. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

