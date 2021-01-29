Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.38-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.19.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $97.35. 21,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $110.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.50.

In related news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

