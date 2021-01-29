Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

ETN stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.