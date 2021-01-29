Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EVM remained flat at $$11.52 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 77,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,968. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 56.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

