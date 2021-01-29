Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 812.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $58,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,032. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOI. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000.

EOI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,740. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $16.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

