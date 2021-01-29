Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the December 31st total of 380,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.28. 1,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,522. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

