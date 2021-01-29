Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the December 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 79.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the period.

Shares of ETB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,813. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

