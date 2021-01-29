EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Trading Down 5.6%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.40. 1,526,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 960,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SATS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.05 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

