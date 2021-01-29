ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to $8.25

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ECNCF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ECN Capital from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ECN Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ECN Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.36.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.