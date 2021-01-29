Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.71.

NYSE ECL opened at $211.10 on Thursday. Ecolab has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.80 and a 200 day moving average of $206.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.21, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

