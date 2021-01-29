Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $224.46 million, a P/E ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares in the last quarter.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

