Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Trading Down 18.4%

Shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) fell 18.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.10. 1,120,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,317,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 110.02% and a negative net margin of 1,928.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edesa Biotech stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.28% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

