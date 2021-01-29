Edgeware Trading Up 24.3% This Week (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $95.61 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00858224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.21 or 0.04152741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,977,347,505 coins and its circulating supply is 5,409,743,796 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgeware Coin Trading

Edgeware can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

