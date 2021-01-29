Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

EW stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.76. 13,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,867. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,133 shares of company stock worth $25,683,545. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 8,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

