Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eisai from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.41. Eisai has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

