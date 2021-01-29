Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,080,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,238,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,667,000 after buying an additional 122,413 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

