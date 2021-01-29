Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s 9th Largest Position

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.28% of Eli Lilly and worth $447,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.49. 225,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $213.23. The company has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

