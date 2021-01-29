Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of Elisa Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Shares of ELMUF remained flat at $$56.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.34.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.