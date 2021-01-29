Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised Emera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Get Emera alerts:

EMRAF opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. Emera has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $46.07.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.