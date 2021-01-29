Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.31-3.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5-5.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.06 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.31 to $3.53 EPS.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.14.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

