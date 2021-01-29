Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.58. The company had a trading volume of 85,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,510. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.81. Endava has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 890.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 28.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth $233,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

