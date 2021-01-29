Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EDV. CSFB lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Pi Financial raised their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.70.

Get Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock opened at C$26.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.72. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$15.68 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a PE ratio of -46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$641.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$565.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.310071 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

About Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.