Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Lowered to $53.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from $56.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 156.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $30.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

