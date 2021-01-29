Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Decreased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540,047 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 63.6% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,830 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 421.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 935,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 755,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Shares of ET stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

